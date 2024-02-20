Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,512,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,075,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

