Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 719,054 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1,591.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,054 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $50,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 291,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

