U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $86,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 1,286,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,793. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

