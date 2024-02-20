Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after buying an additional 295,630 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

