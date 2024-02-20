Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 94,952 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $89,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $13.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. 10,756,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $124.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

