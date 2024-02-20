Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 50.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 292.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

