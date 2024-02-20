24,262 Shares in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

BIGZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 127,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,871. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 310,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,238,611.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,229,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,631,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,351,796 shares of company stock worth $55,538,561.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

