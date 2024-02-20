Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 31,800 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS REM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 226,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

