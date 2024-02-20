Clear Street Markets LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,293.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NVO traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $122.26. 2,356,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,705. The company has a market cap of $548.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

