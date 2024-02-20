Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

