Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

FNDF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 239,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

