Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 79,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.