H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

