Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 80,207 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5,035.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,902. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

