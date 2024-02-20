Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30 on March 25th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

