Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Kohl’s worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 909,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,773. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.