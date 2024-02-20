Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2,765.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431,948 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up approximately 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 660,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

