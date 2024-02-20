Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Carter’s worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. 216,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

