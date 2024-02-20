Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 235,241 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,241 shares during the period. FIGS makes up approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of FIGS worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $545,396.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock worth $3,705,574. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Down 0.5 %

FIGS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 656,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,256. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

