Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Associated Banc makes up 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $4,631,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

