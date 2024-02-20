LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.88. 73,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average of $231.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

