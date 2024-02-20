Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 347,971 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 381,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,384. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

