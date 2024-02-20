Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average is $197.35. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

