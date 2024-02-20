Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Tidewater worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 24.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,097. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

