Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 4,075 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $25.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $900.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,430. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $807.95 and a 200-day moving average of $711.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.