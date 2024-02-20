BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.39

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $140,237.66 and $39.39 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,767.86 or 1.00251202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009200 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00164588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,550,261 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000901 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $114.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.