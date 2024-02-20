Manta Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329.19 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Manta Network has a market cap of $768.05 million and approximately $329.19 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manta Network has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.08287378 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $314,492,849.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.