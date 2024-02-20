Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 4,503,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,690,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

