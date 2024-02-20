Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.93

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 35895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

