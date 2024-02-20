Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

