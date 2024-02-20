Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. 454,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,488. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

