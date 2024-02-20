Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

