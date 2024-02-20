Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,943 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 849,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.52. 777,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

