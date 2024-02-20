Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 59,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,384. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

