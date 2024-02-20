DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

