SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 1,373,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

