River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

