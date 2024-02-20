NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. 2,417,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319,022. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

