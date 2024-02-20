Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 120,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.