Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.62. 1,905,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.97 and its 200-day moving average is $325.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

