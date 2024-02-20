Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.05% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,342,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 278,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRBS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.57.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

