Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 313,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,068,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

DOV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $164.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

