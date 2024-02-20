Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $48,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 184.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,310 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.