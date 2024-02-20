Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,563,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $111.73. 70,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

