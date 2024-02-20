Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,161. The company has a market capitalization of $517.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

