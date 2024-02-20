Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 1,233,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.