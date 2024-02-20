Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 6,284 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Biogen worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.22. The company had a trading volume of 445,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.65. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.63 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

