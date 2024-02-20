Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 494 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.34. 97,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,725. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

