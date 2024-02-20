Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,862,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.10.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

