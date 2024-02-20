Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Packaging Co. of America worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 206,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.19. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.